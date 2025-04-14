media release: And at the Backspace Gallery, the Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition Magmula sa Lupa by Mariah Moneda will be on display through April 20, with the reception and community organized meal on Friday, April 18, from 5 to 8pm, with dinner service starting promptly at 5:30pm. Roughly translated to “from the earth,” memories of family dinners and celebratory meals like Kamayan, hosted on a bed of banana leaves, serve as the foundation for this community and gathering exhibition in an effort to immerse the audience in an experience unique to our current socio-cultural landscape—to create an environment that hopes to linger. In her School of Education's Creative Insights feature, Moneda explains that her work isn’t confined to a single medium. Instead, “the medium becomes a vessel” through which she explores different ideas and reflects on her experience as a Filipino-American woman. She often creates immersive installations where visitors are invited to interact and take a piece of the installation with them or leave something behind. Read the full interview now.