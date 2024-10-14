media release: Join MFA photography candidate Mariah Moneda for an evening of community, conversation, and creativity during the week of October 14 to 19, for Messengers of the Living.

Reception: Friday, October 19, 5-8pm

In her practice, Moneda uses the symbol of the butterfly in Filipino folklore, often a representation of transformation, rebirth, and the eternal cycle of life and death, as she navigates the grief of leaving an old life behind and the need for belonging in a new place. Through the act of folding together, the paper butterfly becomes a vessel to sit down and share histories through tactile conversation.

Messengers for the Living is a public act of meditation on past and present, executed through a workshop/performance where you'll learn how to fold butterflies out of upcycled newsprint, photos, and posters from the Madison area, in order to share community. These pieces will be added to a growing sculpture in Art Lofts Gallery in the UW-Madison Art Lofts Building, as an honorarium to the past, where the present reads what was written for them, by the living for the living.

Lugaw (Filipino Rice Soup), and other snacks, will be provided for the evening, but potluck is encouraged!