Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands

media release: In honor of Women's Month, we're celebrating Marian Anderson's legendary life. Discover an international singer who captivated royalty in Europe and defied the conscience of 1939 America. Watch rare archival footage and hear audio recordings exploring her life and career from the Metropolitan Opera to the State Department. https://youtu.be/xJ4mr3HCYkc

Free event!

Also: at 5:30 pm, "The Girls in The Band" screens (free), followed by a live performance from Ladies Must Swing (ticketed)!

