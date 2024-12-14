Marian Runk, Emily Nott
Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Latham Zearfoss
Marian Runk and guitar in front of a board fence.
media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory welcomes singer/songwriters Marian Runk and Emily Nott for an evening of music on Saturday, December 14 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 ALL Member, $10 students in advance online, or $25 at the door for everyone. Tickets available at Brown Paper Tickets.
Join Marian Runk and Emily Nott for a night of folk and country-inspired songs and storytelling. These Midwestern-based songbirds will bring both warm and melancholy brightness to the dark winter night.