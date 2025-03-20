media release: In the Studio: Marie Lorenz

Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 5:30 pm, Tandem Press Studio | 1743 Commercial Ave, Madison

Join us for an intimate conversation with Tandem Press artist-in-residence Marie Lorenz in our studio. Come early for a seat. Space is limited.

Marie Lorenz (b. 1973, lives and works in Brooklyn, NY) roots her work in exploration and narrative. Since 2002, Lorenz has been traveling various urban waterways in boats she designs and builds, collecting the tidal debris that accumulates in the harbor. From these floating vantage points, the artist cultivates new perspectives of otherwise familiar landscapes. Lorenz makes videos and installations that document and respond to the debris and discarded objects she encounters. Through printing, casting, or videotaping, Lorenz attempts “to un-know the metropolis by continually exploring it.” The resulting works act as a visual equivalent of beach-combing and tell the story of the artist’s explorations in “collaboration” with the tide, and the connections she forges with her occasional passengers.

Recent solo exhibitions of Marie Lorenz’s work include Waterways at the Susanne Lemberg Usdan Gallery at Bennington College, Vermont; Tide and Current Taxi at the Rib Gallery in Rotterdam. Recent group shows include The Sorcerer’s Burden: Contemporary Art and the Anthropological Turn at The Contemporary in Austin, Texas; and Wanderlust at the University of Buffalo Art Gallery in Buffalo, New York. Lorenz is a Fellow of the American Academy in Rome and a 2021 Creative Capital Awardee. She received a B.F.A. from Rhode Island School of Design and an M.F.A. from Yale.