media release: Upcoming organ recital at Saint Paul's Catholic Student Center on Saturday, January 31st, 2026.

The recital will feature our renowned guest artist, Dr. Marie Rubis Bauer, organist of Saint Cecilia's Cathedral in Omaha, Nebraska. Dr. Bauer will present the music of JS Bach and his contemporaries on our organ at Saint Paul's — Taylor and Boody's opus 74, newly installed in 2018. A portion of the recital will also feature improvisations on selected favorite hymns, with a much-loved opportunity for audience participation to end the recital.

The recital begins at 6:00pm, with a festive reception to follow.

This event is free and open to the public.

Please visit the following link: https://uwcatholic.org/about/organ/ for information about the organ and other details, including parking recommendations. We look forward to welcoming you to Saint Paul's on January 31!