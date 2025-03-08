press release: Indie folk artist Mariee Siou will make her Mineral Point Opera House debut on Saturday, March 8, at 7:30 PM, with doors opening at 6:30 PM. Reserved tickets start at $25, plus Eventbrite fees. Tickets to this and all other Opera House events can be found at tickets.mpoh.org.

Mariee Siou has been a fixture in the Neo-folk scene since her 2007 debut “Faces in the Rocks” — now acclaimed as a cult classic in the indie music world. She is revered for her delicate finger picking and poetic mysticism, often drawing, as from the ether, immense feeling through a voice of soft potency and otherworldly wordsmithing. She is known as a healing singer and as being a visionary artist, channeling and transmitting medicinal qualities through her music. Siou has extensively toured Europe and the US, and opened for acclaimed artists like Mazzy Star, Buffy St. Marie, Bert Jansch, Brightblack Morning Light, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, and Joanna Newsom. In 2021 she played Le Guess Who? In Utrecht, Netherlands, at the invitation of Phil Elverum of The Microphones/Mt. Eerie, and she continues to tour the US and Europe.