Marigold Motel, Educational Davis

× Expand Brett Stageman The six-piece band Marigold Motel poses for a photo. Marigold Motel

media release: Welcome to the Marigold Motel! While staying with us you will take in sweet notes of Midwest Surf Rock and hints of Jangle Pop with influences from 1960s British Psychedelia and Americana. Marigold Motel originates from Madison, WI. Enjoy a spectrum of harmonies from vocalist Bella Newman and thundering bassist Weston Broske; Harrison-esque lead guitar lines from Kyle Merckx; vintage driven keys from Vincent Kornell; moving, original rhythm from drummer Isaac Hecimovich; and catchy songs about love and life from lead man Trev Stageman. You may hear this sextuplet though your shared paper-thin walls, but you won’t be disappointed in these noises from next door.

Educational Davis will open the night performing a collection of soothing music featuring synthesizers, guitars, drum machines, voices, and various other noise-making phenomena.