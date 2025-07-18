Marigold Motel, Get Better Now

× Expand Brett Stageman The six-piece band Marigold Motel poses for a photo. Marigold Motel

media release: Marigold Motel checks you into a world of wistful melodies and restless energy. Drawing from surf rock, americana, and 1960s British pop their sound blends dreamy harmonies, vintage keys, and shimmering guitar lines into something both familiar and unexpected. Born from basement jam sessions and a love of retro rock, they've been called 'The Dirty Beach Boys'- a fitting name for a band that turns nostalgia into something raw, alive and electric.

Appearing with Get Better Now.

$10 Cover.