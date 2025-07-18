Marigold Motel, Get Better Now

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Marigold Motel checks you into a world of wistful melodies and restless energy. Drawing from surf rock, americana, and 1960s British pop their sound blends dreamy harmonies, vintage keys, and shimmering guitar lines into something both familiar and unexpected. Born from basement jam sessions and a love of retro rock, they've been called 'The Dirty Beach Boys'- a fitting name for a band that turns nostalgia into something raw, alive and electric.

Appearing with Get Better Now.

$10 Cover.

Info

harmonybarandgrill.com

Music
608-249-4333
