Marigold Motel

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: MAMA is thrilled to partner with Tone Madison to bring NEW and lesser known bands and artists to your attention! Join us as we gather at Harmony Bar to check out new music and talent, get to know the Artists, and get lots of fresh nominations in for the awards show next year. Keep up here for lineup and more details: https://www.facebook.com/events/2838634709668142/!

$10 cover.

harmonybarandgrill.com

608-249-4333
