Marigold Room Cafe Anniversary Soiree

Come celebrate our 1st Anniversary with a soiree at The Marigold Room Cafe in Galleria 214!

When: Sunday, February 9 from 11:00 am-3:00 pm, The Marigold Room, Galleria 214, 214 W. Main Street, Cambridge WI

We are so grateful for all of the support from our customers, staff, community, family, and friends, and we want to celebrate one year with a big soiree! This event will be open to the public and free admission. The first 33 people will receive a complimentary treat, beverage and gift bag!

We will also have vendors offering services (some with a fee):

-Tiny Flash Tattoos with Wild Violet Beauty

-Intuitive Readings with Trista Michels

-Sun-catcher DIY Workshop with Ruby Rose Gallery

-Intention Card DIY Workshop with Stephanie Locchetta

-Treats, samples and more!

For pricing and sign up information for the Intuitive Readings, Tattoos and Workshops please email leighann@themarigoldroom.com or call/text 608-658-7744.

https://www.facebook.com/events/873170148068769/