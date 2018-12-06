Marijuana Anonymous
Grace Episcopal Church 116 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Is your marijuana use affecting your life? Many people have found marijuana to be a powerful addictive drug. If you would like to stop using, there is hope. A new way of life is possible with the support of a Twelve Step group. There is an open meeting 7 pm Thursdays & Saturdays at 4:00 pm at Grace Church, 116 W Washington Ave.
Info
