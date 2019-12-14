Marilyn Annucci, Gwen Ebert, Mark Kraushaar, Thor Ringler

Poetry reading. Free.

press release: Marilyn Annucci is the author of The Arrows That Choose Us, winner of the 2018 Press 53 Poetry Award and the 2018 Wisconsin Council’s Edna Meudt Poetry Book Award. She lives in Madison and is a professor in the Department of Languages and Literatures at UW-Whitewater. Find her at https://www.marilynannucci. com/

Gwen Ebert has an MFA from the University of Pittsburgh, where she was able to write and study with Thor and Marilyn. Many years ago she won a Four Way Books prize for The Little Bat Trainer and a Guy Owen Prize from the Southern Poetry Review judged by Mary Oliver. In the last few years, she has been busy with a late-life adoption and teaching English at Madison College. She is currently writing nonfiction and attempting to refocus on a writing life, which is truly a life that matters.

Mark Kraushaar’s poetry has been included in Best American Poetry, Ploughshares, and Yale Review as well as the web site Poetry Daily and Ted Kooser’s American Life in Poetry. A full length collection,“Falling Brick Kills Local Man” was published by University of Wisconsin Press, as winner of the 2009 Felix Pollak Prize. A more recent collection, “The Uncertainty Principle” published by Waywiser Press, was chosen by James Fenton as winner of the Anthony Hecht Prize. He has worked as a pipe welder, wig salesman, shoe factory line worker, waiter, motel clerk and, most recently as an RN.

Thor Ringler is a writer for the My Life, My Story program at the Madison VA hospital. He has an MFA in Poetry and an MS in Marriage and Family Therapy. He lives in Madison with his partner April, daughter Archie, and dog Max. When he’s not writing stories or poetry he’s making coffee, packing lunches, learning new recipes, sending pictures of Max to his son Fritz, or biking to work in all manner of weather.