Marisa Anderson & William Tyler

media release: Tickets on sale now for an evening of solo and duo performances by guitarists Marisa Anderson and William Tyler on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 7pm, as they promote their new record, Lost Futures. Due to the pandemic, seating will be limited and advance tickets are recommended. Tickets are $20 online in advance ($18 for ALL Members) at andersontyler.bpt.me, or $25 at the door for everyone.