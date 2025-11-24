Marisa Balistreri

media release: Celebrate love deep underground at Cave of the Mounds! Join us for a romantic evening where the beauty of nature’s formations sets the stage for connection and wonder. Stroll hand-in-hand through glittering chambers, sip on a complimentary drink and listen to LIVE MUSIC Before going into the cave enjoy light bites in the Visitor Center. Whether it’s a date night or girls night out, this enchanting event is designed to make memories that will last a lifetime.