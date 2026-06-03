media release: Marisa Balistreri is a Madison, Wisconsin-based vocalist. A former professional Italian opera singer, Marisa currently collaborates with her songwriter-guitarist husband, Stefan Hall on original jazz tunes inspired by music from around the world. Marisa's group performs as a duo, trio or quartet and plays jazz standards, Latin jazz and originals in several languages. They play music to make people feel hopeful about humanity.

The Marisa Balistreri Quartet played to a full house recently at North Street Cabaret for a Jazz at Five fundraiser, and will made their debut at Festa Italia in May.

5pm start. No cover but donations appreciated.