Marisa Balistreri Quartet

to

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Marisa Balistreri is a Madison, Wisconsin-based vocalist. A former professional Italian opera singer, Marisa currently collaborates with her songwriter-guitarist husband, Stefan Hall on original jazz tunes inspired by music from around the world. Marisa's group performs as a duo, trio or quartet and plays jazz standards, Latin jazz and originals in several languages. They play music to make people feel hopeful about humanity.

The Marisa Balistreri Quartet played to a full house recently at North Street Cabaret for a Jazz at Five fundraiser, and will made their debut at Festa Italia in May. 

5pm start. No cover but donations appreciated.

Info

calendar-Harmony.jpg

harmonybarandgrill.com

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-249-4333
to
Google Calendar - Marisa Balistreri Quartet - 2026-08-16 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Marisa Balistreri Quartet - 2026-08-16 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Marisa Balistreri Quartet - 2026-08-16 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Marisa Balistreri Quartet - 2026-08-16 17:00:00 ical