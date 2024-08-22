Marisa & Stefan
to
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
×
courtesy Marisa & Stefan
Marisa & Stefan
media release: Madison, Wisconsin-based multi-genre vocalist, Melisa Balistreri, in collaboration with songwriter-guitarist husband, Stefan Hall, present original genre-crossing tunes inspired by jazz, blues, Latin, French chansons and folk music from around the world and encompassing several languages.
Info
harmonybarandgrill.com
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music