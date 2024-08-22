Marisa & Stefan

to

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Madison, Wisconsin-based multi-genre vocalist, Melisa Balistreri, in collaboration with songwriter-guitarist husband, Stefan Hall, present  original genre-crossing tunes inspired by jazz, blues, Latin, French chansons and folk music from around the world and encompassing several languages.

