Marjorie Prime

press release: Wisconsin Premiere!

It’s the age of artificial intelligence, and 85-year-old Marjorie — a jumble of disparate, fading memories — has a handsome new companion who’s programmed to feed the story of her life back to her. What would we remember, and what would we forget, if given the chance? In this richly spare, wondrous new play, Jordan Harrison explores the mysteries of human identity and the limits — if any — of what technology can replace.

“[An] elegant, thoughtful and quietly unsettling drama…. This production keeps developing in your head, like a photographic negative, long after you’ve seen it.” — The New York Times

By Jordan Harrison

Directed by Jennifer Uphoff Gray

Talkbacks will take place following Thursday & Sunday performances.

4/5-22, at 7:30 pm Wednesday-Saturdays and 2 pm Sundays, plus 2 pm, 4/14 & 21. $48-$20.