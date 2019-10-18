Mark Barr

Google Calendar - Mark Barr - 2019-10-18 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mark Barr - 2019-10-18 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mark Barr - 2019-10-18 16:30:00 iCalendar - Mark Barr - 2019-10-18 16:30:00

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Discussing "Watershed."

press release: Amidst construction of a federal dam in rural Tennessee, Nathan, an engineer hiding from his past, meets Claire, a small-town housewife struggling to find her footing in the newly-electrified, job-hungry, post-Depression South.

As Nathan wrestles with the burdens of a secret guilt and tangled love, Claire struggles to balance motherhood and a newfound freedom that awakens ambitions and a sexuality she hadn’t known she possessed. The arrival of electricity in the rural community, where prostitution and dog-fighting are commonplace, thrusts together modern and backcountry values. In an evocative feat of storytelling in the vein of Kent Haruf’s Plainsong, and Ron Rash’s SerenaWatershed delivers a gripping story of characters whose ambitions and yearnings threaten to overflow the banks of their time and place. As the townspeople embark on a biblical undertaking to harness elemental forces, Nathan and Claire are left to wonder what their lives will look like when the lights come on.

Info

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Books, Wisconsin Book Festival
608-257-7888
Google Calendar - Mark Barr - 2019-10-18 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mark Barr - 2019-10-18 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mark Barr - 2019-10-18 16:30:00 iCalendar - Mark Barr - 2019-10-18 16:30:00