media release: The Mark Croft Band delivers a dynamic blend of roots, rock, Americana and country, appealing to a wide range of musical tastes. This versatile Madison-based group, led by award-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist Mark Croft, boasts a rich 15-year history of captivating audiences. Their repertoire spans decades and genres, seamlessly transitioning from the iconic sounds of Steve Earle, Tom Petty, Chris Stapleton, and Johnny Cash to the soulful melodies of Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon and the timeless classics of The Beatles. With a core four-piece lineup often expanding to include keys, their instrumentation creates a full, engaging sound.

Fronted by Croft, whose accolades include multiple Madison Area Music Awards (including the recent Singer/Songwriter Performer of the Year for 2024), the band features the exceptional talents of violinist Jon Vriesacker, drummer Robert Boyd, and bassist Dan Kennedy, frequently augmented by Michael Mood on keyboards. From intimate weddings and private events to high-energy festivals and corporate functions for clients such as the Green Bay Packers, American Family, and Kohler Co., The Mark Croft Band brings professionalism and a passion for music to every performance.