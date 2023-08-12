Mark Croft Band, Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band, James the Magician

× Expand Mark Croft

media release: Bask in the glow of the setting sun and enjoy the cool breeze as you immerse yourself in the vibrant and thrilling Summer Nights Concert Series at Westmorland Park! With four mesmerizing dates spread across the heart of summer (July 1, August 12, September 3, and September 23), you can expect a season filled with unforgettable music, fabulous food, refreshing beverages, and tons of family-friendly fun! All events will run from 4pm and end around 8pm.

This concert series offers a rich tapestry of diverse musical genres, catering to all tastes. Each evening begins with an exciting line-up of talented local and regional musicians. And we've not forgotten our younger music lovers! Kids can enjoy a variety of entertaining performances designed just for them at the beginning of each event. Kids yoga, magic acts, storytelling sessions, and even mini dance workshops to get those little feet tapping!

For the foodies amongst us, there’s a vast array of taste bud temptations! Local food carts will be offering a smorgasbord of delights - from grilled sandwiches, authentic Mexican tacos, to Indo and Thai cousins, the sizzling aroma of grilled delights and the tantalizing sight of freshly prepared treats are sure to add an extra layer of sensory pleasure to your concert experience.

But what's a summer concert without a refreshing beverage to cool you down? A selection of local craft beers and root beer on tap will be available for purchase. Just imagine yourself with a cold drink in hand, feeling the warmth of the setting sun, and listening to the harmonious blend of music filling the air. Sounds like the perfect summer evening, doesn't it?

In between the musical acts, don't be surprised if you encounter strolling magicians, balloon twisters and others! These entertainers will be adding an extra touch of fun and whimsy to the Summer Nights Concert Series.

We are ready to roll out the picnic blankets and crank up the volume for this outdoor music extravaganza! Remember, all events are family-friendly, so bring your kiddos, neighbors, friends, and anyone who loves good music, good food, and good times. Westmorland Park is the place to be this summer, offering a picturesque outdoor setting to enjoy the best of Madison's music scene.