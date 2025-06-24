Mark Croft & Jon Vriesacker

to

Village Park, New Glarus Second St., New Glarus, Wisconsin 53574

media release: Tuesday Night Music Series: All shows will be from 6:00-8:00 pm in The Village Park under the gazebo.

Bring your own lawn chairs. Park rules apply.  

Mark is an award-winning singer-songwriter and acoustic guitarist with Roots, Rock and Americana song styling. A 16-time MAMA awards winner, and singer/songwriter Performer of the year in 2024, Mark, along with the exceedingly talented violinist, Jon Vriesacker, will kick oﬀ the New Glarus Music in the Park series in fine style!

Info

Village Park, New Glarus Second St., New Glarus, Wisconsin 53574
Music
608-527-2095
to
Google Calendar - Mark Croft & Jon Vriesacker - 2025-06-24 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mark Croft & Jon Vriesacker - 2025-06-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mark Croft & Jon Vriesacker - 2025-06-24 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mark Croft & Jon Vriesacker - 2025-06-24 18:00:00 ical