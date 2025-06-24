Mark Croft & Jon Vriesacker

× Expand Dave Urmanski Mark Croft (right) and Jon Vriesacker. Mark Croft (right) and Jon Vriesacker.

media release: Tuesday Night Music Series: All shows will be from 6:00-8:00 pm in The Village Park under the gazebo.

Bring your own lawn chairs. Park rules apply.

Mark is an award-winning singer-songwriter and acoustic guitarist with Roots, Rock and Americana song styling. A 16-time MAMA awards winner, and singer/songwriter Performer of the year in 2024, Mark, along with the exceedingly talented violinist, Jon Vriesacker, will kick oﬀ the New Glarus Music in the Park series in fine style!