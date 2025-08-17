Mark Croft & Jon Vriesacker

to

Tofflers, New Glarus 200 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, Wisconsin 53574

media release:  A singer/songwriter and acoustic guitarist with Roots, Rock, & Americana song styling, Mark Croft is the classic 'triple threat'; a skilled guitar player, a powerful and dynamic vocalist, and a talented songwriter and entertainer.

Info

Tofflers, New Glarus 200 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, Wisconsin 53574
Music
608-527-2490
to
Google Calendar - Mark Croft & Jon Vriesacker - 2025-08-17 14:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mark Croft & Jon Vriesacker - 2025-08-17 14:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mark Croft & Jon Vriesacker - 2025-08-17 14:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mark Croft & Jon Vriesacker - 2025-08-17 14:30:00 ical