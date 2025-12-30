× Expand John Urban Mark Croft in a sunbeam. Mark Croft

media release: Mark Croft is a 16-time MAMA Award-winning performer and acoustic guitarist from Madison. In 20 years as a full-time musician, Croft has become a premier act in Wisconsin, playing his mix of Roots, Rock & Americana covers and originals & performing over 175 show per year. From Tom Petty & Springsteen, Chris Stapleton & Steve Earle, to Paul Simon, the Beatles & Johnny Cash, he covers all the bases, and puts an original spin on the songs you know and love. He is also an award-winning songwriter and vocalist with six albums (and counting) of award-winning original music to his name. Most recently he was voted Singer/Songwriter Performer of the Year at the 2024 MAMAs!