media release: Please join the Wisconsin Veterans Museum for a book talk with author Mark D. Van Ells as he discusses his newest work about the Red Arrow Division and the crucial role it played for the Allied Forces in World War II. Discover how this National Guard unit with roots in the American Midwest became one of the most effective – and most battle-tested – combat units in the Pacific, eventually logging more combat hours than any other U.S. Army division during the war. Online event.