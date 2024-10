media release: Please join the Wisconsin Veterans Museum for a book talk with Mark Faultersack as he discusses his newest work about his father, who served in the Coast Guard from 1942 until 1945. Mark has published his World War ll journal and preserved many photos, sketches and artifacts from that time on the USCG Cutters Sea Cloud and Evergreen. This includes the original 150-foot-long roll of sonar paper, on which the book’s content was handwritten while aboard ship.