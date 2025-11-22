Mark Feldman, Devin Gray & Russ Johnson

media release: BlueStem Presentation | Mark Feldman | worked in Chicago from 1973–1980, in

Trumpeter Russ Johnson is a recent Midwest transplant after spending 23 years as an important member of New York City’s jazz community. He has 7 recordings as a leader or co-leader and performed on more than 75 recordings as a sideman. Russ has worked alongside many of the legendary figures in jazz including Lee Konitz, Steve Swallow, Bill Frisell, and Joe Lovano. In addition, Russ has recorded and/or

performed with a long list of the most prominent musicians currently on the international jazz scene, including Myra Melford, Ken Vandermark, and Tony Malaby. Russ has performed in more than 40 countries across the globe.

Drummer Devin Gray is a composer, and bandleader‬‭ known for his innovative contributions to contemporary jazz. Since relocating to New York City in‬‭ 2006, Gray has become a prominent figure in the jazz community, collaborating with esteemed‬‭ musicians such as David Liebman, Gary Thomas, Tony Malaby, and Kris Davis. He currently‬‭ divides his time between Brooklyn and Berlin, engaging with diverse musical scenes.‬‭