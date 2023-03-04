press release: PhotoMidwest Featured Photographer March & April

"TO PHOTOGRAPH IS TO LEARN HOW TO DIE:" A Ten-year Retrospective of Images by Mark Golbach

Opening Reception Mar 9, 4 PM - 8 PM

For the past ten years Mark Golbach has tried to answer the question: “What is a good photograph?” Through the exploration of various subject matter, photographic media, equipment, technique and, most importantly, photographic theory his images have evolved over time. This exhibit consists of 77 framed prints, 27 self-published photo books, over 750 unmounted work prints as well as relevant quotes from artists and scholars who influenced his practice.

This is a PhotoMidwest exhibit you won’t want to miss.

PhotoMidwest Studio

Open noon-4 PM Saturdays