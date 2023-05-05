Mark Hayward's Disaster Hour

markhayward.net A close-up of Mark Hayward Mark Hayward

media release: Flying projectiles, killer comedy, dangerous daredevilry, and the inescapable forces of gravity combine with musical mayhem on May 5, when five Madison circus artists join emcee Mark Hayward (yo-yoer, juggler and cool guy) and musical duo Charming Disaster (vaudevillian goth-folk from Brooklyn) to perform acts of amazement and artistry to live music for the first time ever. What could possibly go wrong?

Featured performers include juggler Josh Casey, magician James the Magician, aerial duo Nicole and Alex Starr, and balloon artist Andrea Noel!

Madison Circus Space, 2082 Winnebago St, Madison, WI 53704

Friday, May 5th, 7pm

Tickets: $20

All ages welcome

MARK HAYWARD has been a variety arts performer since 1990. He is a World Yo-yo Champion, a member of a World Champion Juggling Team, and a Spin Top Champion. His mom is proud. Mark has traveled the world with a yo-yo on his finger (well, mostly in his pocket), and has made appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman (twice), The Late Late Show with James Corden, America’s Got Talent, and the NBC Nightly News (without committing a crime). Someday Mark hopes to perform for both the President and the King. Not being a convicted criminal should help with that. Learn more: markhayward.net

CHARMING DISASTER, a goth-folk musical duo based in Brooklyn, NY, perform playfully dark original songs inspired by death, crime, myth, magic, science, and the occult. Inspired by the macabre humor of Edward Gorey and Tim Burton, the murder ballads of the Americana tradition, and the dramatic flair of the cabaret, they write songs that tell stories about death, crime, myth, magic, folklore, science, and the occult. Their latest album, Super Natural History, is a musical cabinet of curiosities inspired by the natural world and the metaphysical realm, featuring songs that explore subjects like witchcraft, monsters, and the underworld alongside bats, plants, poisons, and parasites. Learn more: charmingdisaster.com

JOSH CASEY is a juggler and co-founder of Madison Circus Space. He performed on The Gong Show on ABC, and once broke the Guinness World Record for whoopee cushion sitting. Learn more: joshcasey.com

JAMES EMBER has been creating and performing magic since 1986. He has performed his award winning, interactive, comedy magic show throughout the world. Performing magic with a wild passion since he won his first talent show at the age of 6, his exceptional magical talent has been showcased at school programs, during weddings, at corporate events, on stages, on the street, and everywhere in between. Learn more: JamesTheMagician.com

ANDREA NOEL is a variety performer from here in Madison known for her comedic balloon performances. She started twisting balloons 27 years ago, and she is still amazed by the joy a simple balloon animal can bring to almost anyone. Her acts have been described as innovative, sentimental, hilarious, surprising, and wildly creative. She hopes you will enjoy the show!

NICOLE AND ALEX STARR have been training duo trapeze together at the Madison Circus Space for 3 years. Duo remains one of their favorite disciplines to work on thanks to the challenge it presents, and the trust and connection it requires. They are excited to appear alongside such talented performers!