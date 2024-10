Mark Hembree, Art Steenson, Dale Reichert, Ben Majeska, Ernie Brusbardis

× Expand Waterman Productions Ben Majeska with an acoustic guitar on stage. Ben Majeska

media release: Majeska Monday Volume 56 | November 4, 2024 at Up North Bar Madison

Free Show 6:30-9:30pm, Tips Encouraged

Bluegrass Legends Night Featuring:

Mark Hembree (Bill Monroe & the Bluegrass Boys)

Art Stevenson & Dale Reichert (Art Stevenson & High Water)

Ben Majeska - Guitar (Armchair Boogie)

Ernie Brusabardis (Chicken Wire Empire)

Majeska Monday is the brainchild of Armchair Boogie's Ben Majeska - a collaborative monthly residency at the Up North Bar in Madison, WI. Generally taking place the first Monday of every month, Majeska brings together often one-time-only band collaborations that range from funk to bluegrass to rock, or showcases actual bands that he has the privilege of sharing the show with. One way or another, you're going to like what you hear