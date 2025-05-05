media release: Brooklyn NY based singer/songwriter and Madison native Mark Hervey returns to celebrate the release of his 2nd full length solo album SHINE with former bandmates Tom Hanson and Tim Lang sitting in. His songs are influenced by the rock & roll he heard on the radio as a kid as well as the hymns he grew up singing in church. Mixing rock, folk, sacred, soul, country, and blues into his own brand of Americana his songwriting ranges from raw and personal to fun and humorous. CD’s of his new album SHINE will be available with all proceeds going to benefit the ACLU.