Mark Hummel Band with Anson Funderbergh

Grammy nominated, Blues Award winning harp blower, singer ,bandleader, author, producer MARK HUMMEL and guitarist ANSON FUNDERBRGH have been touring and recording with Jerry McCain, Otis Rush, Elvin Bishop, Sam Myers,Anson and the Rockets, Snooks Eaglin, Jimmy Rogers, Jimmy Vaughn, Snooky Pryor, Kim Wilson, Delbert McClinton, Brownie McGhee, Charlie Musselwhite, Charles Brown, Eddie Taylor, Luther Tucker and many more.

“Hummel plays the harmonica with the fat, full sound that made Little Walter sound almost like a saxophonist rather than a harp man“. -Chicago Sun-Times

“Mark Hummel is a Harmonica Virtuoso. He is one of a handful of the Best Players ever on the Instrument”. – Blues Revue Magazine

“Harmonica ace Mark Hummel has always surrounded himself with top notch talent. Hummel certainly spends time on center stage with both his vocals and harmonica, most prominently on the instrumental “Walking with Mr. Lee”. Top notch from start to finish, skip this one at your peril.” - Mark Smith/Music Revue

Funderburgh’s unmistakable style, tone and sensibility has made him one of contemporary blues music’s most important guitar players. Once a clean-cut up-and-comer on the national blues scene who’s crisp, biting guitar licks belied his soft-spoken manner, Anson has developed into a legacy artist and his influence on countless guitarists is immeasurable.

Drummer Wes Starr has impeccable credentials: Asleep At The Wheel, Delbert McClinton, Marcia Ball, Omar & The Howlers, Anson Funderburgh & the Rockets, Hal Katcham, Jimmy Vaughn, Willie Nelson, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, everyone!!

Pianist Clay Swafford is an Alabama player with a rich history performing w/James Cotton, Pinetop Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis & Dr John in a movie called “ Falsifyn”!

Upright bassist Bill Stuve is longtime Rod Piazza & Mighty Flyers player for 29 yrs. Bill has recorded Jimmy Rogers, Little Milton, William Clarke and many more.