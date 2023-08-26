Mark Kliewer, Mary Mercier, Thor Ringler

media release: Local poets Mark Kliewer, Mary Mercier, and Thor Ringler will read from recent and published work. Free.

Mark Kliewer is a retired radiologist living in Madison. His poetry has appeared in The Kenyon Review Online, 2River Review, Sow’s Ear, JAMA, Wisconsin People and Ideas, and others.

Mary Mercier is a Madison poet inspired by nature, flight, and the barking of crows. Her chapbook, Small Acts, was published by Parallel Press and her poems have appeared in The Comstock Review, Abandoned Mine, Mezzo Cammin, Stoneboat, Common Ground Review, and other journals. This spring she was a finalist for the Birdy Poetry Prize with Meadowlark Press, which will publish her new collection later this year.

Thor Ringler manages the My Life, My Story project for the Department of Veterans Affairs. His poems have appeared in Pittsburgh Quarterly, Poetry East, 5AM, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and other venues.