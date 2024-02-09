Mark Kosobuck

media release: August Art Collective is August’s art gallery and meet & greet series that shines a spotlight on artists, visionaries, and up-and-coming creatives from our local art scene and beyond. For our February gallery we are excited to announce artist, sport photographer, and photojournalist— MT Kosobucki (@bookithephotographer). https://www.mtkosobucki.com/

There will also be a meet & greet event on February 23rd from 6:00-8:00 PM.