Mark Kosobuck

to

August 414 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: August Art Collective is August’s art gallery and meet & greet series that shines a spotlight on artists, visionaries, and up-and-coming creatives from our local art scene and beyond. For our February gallery we are excited to announce artist, sport photographer, and photojournalist— MT Kosobucki (@bookithephotographer). https://www.mtkosobucki.com/

There will also be a meet & greet event on February 23rd from 6:00-8:00 PM. 

Info

August 414 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Art Exhibits & Events
to
Google Calendar - Mark Kosobuck - 2024-02-09 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mark Kosobuck - 2024-02-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mark Kosobuck - 2024-02-09 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mark Kosobuck - 2024-02-09 00:00:00 ical