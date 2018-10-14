press release: Mark Leibovich, chief national correspondent for The New York Times Magazine, will discuss his new book, Big Game, in conversation with David Maraniss. Mark and David will explore politics, football, and the inevitable intersection of the two in today's heated cultural atmosphere. In a wide-ranging interview, Leibovich will address the multitude of scandals, traditions, and movements that have all come to bear on the NFL just as it reached the pinnacle of American sports and culture.