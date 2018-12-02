press release: Sundays in December, 2 p.m. Warm up the winter day with festive holiday music during Olbrich's Holiday Concert Series.

$2 suggested donation. Donations are greatly appreciated and help to keep the gardens a free source of education and inspiration for everyone!

Mark Lint has released over a dozen albums of songs with witty lyrics and melodies you'll remember. Mark Lint's Dry Folk delivers these songs with visceral acoustic noises and pretty harmonies, featuring Iris Hutchings (vocals) and Ken Keeley (bass) from Madison's Getaway Drivers, hand percussion by Jim Turk, and many special guests.