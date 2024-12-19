Mark Malin
to
Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro 6857 Paoli Road, Paoli, Wisconsin 53508
media release: Jazz guitarist Mark Malin has been playing for over 40 years. A Wisconsin native, Mark moved to Arizona where he honed his skills gigging regularly across the Phoenix Valley. This primarily self taught guitarist has played in large and small jazz combos, duos, and as a soloist. Recently returning to Wisconsin, Mark now lives in New Glarus where he brings his unique smooth style jazz guitar to local venues.
Info
Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro 6857 Paoli Road, Paoli, Wisconsin 53508
Music