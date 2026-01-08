media release: USA | 1951 | DCP | 81 min.

Director: Hugo Fregonese

Cast: Ricardo Montalban, Cyd Charisse, Gilbert Roland

California, 1825. Marcos Zappa (Montalban) is falsely branded a traitor and blackmailed into infiltrating the household of a political rival by seducing his daughter, Manuella (Charisse). As Marcos becomes entangled in shifting allegiances and unexpected romance, he struggles to reclaim his honor while playing a perilous double game. An Argentine emigre and Hollywood genre specialist, director Fregonese delivers a classic mix of intrigue and adventure, bathed in gorgeous Technicolor. A new 4K restoration will be screened.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

This year’s series of programs co-presented by Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian Studies at UW-Madison puts the spotlight on all LACIS regions with local premieres of new features and several recent restorations. The series includes the first Madison showings of Sirāt (Spain) and A Poet (Colombia), plus repertory screenings of Mario Soffici’s Prisoneros de la Tierra (Argentina), Eloy de la Iglesia’s Confessions of a Congressman (Spain), Guillermo del Toro’s horror fable Cronos (Mexico), Euzhan Palcy’s Sugar Cane Alley (Martinique), and the Hollywood Technicolor production of Mark of the Renegade, starring Ricardo Montalban and directed by Argentine emigre Hugo Fregonese. The series is presented with the generous support of Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian Studies (LACIS) at UW-Madison. Special Thanks to Adrianna Angel, Sarah Ripp, Sarah McKinnon.