media release: Overture Galleries fall 2022 exhibitions are now on display in Galleries I, II and III through Monday, Nov. 28 and in Playhouse Gallery through Sunday, Dec. 4. The exhibits feature 56 local and regional artists. Be inspired and enjoy! Overture Galleries are always free and open to the public, and most artworks are for sale by regional artists.

A reception with artists’ talks will be held Friday, Nov. 4 from 5-9 p.m. in the galleries.

GALLERY I: STRUCTURE AND TERRAINS

Mark Pflughoeft & Kelly Jean Ohl

Finding inspiration from nature, Mark Pflughoeft and Kelly Jean Ohl manipulate natural textures and geometric forms within their art. Pflughoeft addresses human interference with the land in his paintings. Ohl creates textured ceramics inspired by the natural world.