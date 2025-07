Rep. Mark Pocan Staff Office Hours

media release: U.S. Representative Mark Pocan (WI-02) announced that Congressional staff from his office will be hosting office hours throughout July. Outreach staff from Pocan's district office will be available to constituents seeking help with federal agencies or looking to issue a comment to be reported back to the Congressman. All constituents of the 2nd district are invited to attend. No RSVP is required.

Below is a listing of upcoming staff office hours scheduled to be held across Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional District.

Thursday, July 10

Benton Village Hall, Conference Room: 244 Ridge Avenue, Benton, WI 53803 (9:00 AM - 10:00 AM)

Iowa County Health and Human Services Building, Conference Room 1001: 303 W Chapel St, Dodgeville, WI 53533 (11:00 AM - 12:00 PM)

Verona Public Library, Conference Room: 500 Silent Street, Verona, WI 53593 (1:00 PM - 2:00 PM)

Friday, July 11

Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, Lower-Level Community Meeting Room: 230 Fourth Ave. Baraboo, WI 53913 (10:00 - 11:00 AM)

Mazomanie Free Library: 102 Brodhead Street, Mazomanie, WI 53560 (12:00 PM - 1:00 PM)

Belleville Public Library, Community Room: 20 S Park St, Belleville, WI 53508-9392 (2:00 PM - 3:00 PM)

Tuesday, July 15

Monticello Village Hall: 238 N Main St. Monticello, WI 53570 (12:00 PM - 1:00 PM)

Cottage Grove Town Hall: 4058 County Road N, Cottage Grove, WI 53527 (2:00 PM - 3:00 PM)

Wednesday, July 16

New Glarus Village Hall, Board Room: 319 2nd Street, New Glarus, WI 53574 (10:00 AM - 11:00 AM)

Stoughton Public Library, Carnegie Meeting Room: 304 South Fourth Street, Stoughton, WI 53589 (12:00 PM - 1:00 PM)

Thursday, July 17

Eager Free Public Library, Lower-Level Conference Room: 39 West Main Street, Evansville, WI 53536 (10:00 AM - 11:00 AM)

Marshall Community Library, Community Room: 605 Waterloo Road, Marshall, WI 53559 (12:00 PM - 1:00 PM)

Monday, July 21

Brodhead Memorial Public Library, Small Meeting Room: 1207 25th St, Brodhead, WI 53520 (10:00 AM - 11:00 AM)

Argyle Village Hall, Upstairs Meeting Room: 401 East Milwaukee Street, Argyle, WI 53504 (12:00 PM - 1:00 PM)

Mount Horeb Public Library, Meeting Room: 105 Perimeter Road, Mount Horeb, WI 53572 (2:00 PM - 3:00 PM)

Wednesday, July 23

Mineral Point Public Library, Meeting Room: 137 High Street, Mineral Point WI 53565 (10:00 AM - 11:00 AM)

Spring Green Community Library: 230 E. Monroe St. Spring Green, WI 53588 (12:00 PM- 1:00 PM)

Oregon Public Library, Conference Room: 200 N Alpine Pkwy, Oregon, WI 53575 (2:30 PM - 3:30 PM)

Thursday, July 24

Deerfield Public Library: 12 W Nelson St, Deerfield, WI 53531 (10:00 AM - 11:00 AM)

George Culver Community Library, Community Room: 615 Phillips Blvd, Sauk City, WI 53583 (3:30 PM - 4:30 PM)

Friday, July 25

Reedsburg Public Library, Conference Room: 370 Vine Street, Reedsburg, WI 53959 (10:00 AM - 11:00 AM)

E.D. Locke Public Library, Community Room: 5920 Milwaukee Street, McFarland, WI 53558 (2:15 PM - 3:15 PM)

Tuesday, July 29

Barneveld Public Library, Lower-Level Community Space: 107 West Orbison Street, Barneveld, WI 53507 (12:00 PM - 1:00 PM)

Waunakee Village Center, Activity Room: 333 South Madison Street, Waunakee, WI 53597 (2:00 PM - 3:00 PM)

Wednesday, July 30

Edgerton Public Library, Small Conference Room: 101 Albion Street, Edgerton, WI 53534 (9:00 AM - 10:00 AM)

Monroe Public Library, Conference Room: 925 16th Avenue, Monroe, WI 53566 (11:00 AM - 12:00 PM)

Johnson Public Library: 131 E Catherine St, Darlington, WI 53530 (1:00 PM - 2:00 PM)