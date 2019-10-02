Mark Pocan Town Hall
Sun Prairie City Hall 300 E. Main St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
press release: U.S. Representative Mark Pocan (WI-02) will hold six town halls over the next two weeks in Wisconsin. The town halls are opportunities for Wisconsinites to ask Rep. Pocan questions regarding legislation facing Congress, discuss the Trump Administration’s actions on a number of issues, and address current events. Following brief opening remarks, Rep. Pocan will take questions from members of the community in attendance.
The town halls are open to the public and no RSVP is required.
ROCK COUNTY TOWN HALL:
Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 4:00 PM CT
Edgerton City Council Chambers
12 Albion Street, Edgerton, WI 53534
DANE COUNTY TOWN HALL:
Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 6:30 PM CT
Sun Prairie City Hall, Community Room
300 East Main Street, Sun Prairie, WI 53590
IOWA COUNTY TOWN HALL:
Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 3:30 PM CT
Dodgeville City Council Chambers
100 E Fountain St Dodgeville, WI 53533
SAUK COUNTY TOWN HALL:
Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 6:00 PM CT
River Arts Center Gallery
(Sauk Prairie School District)
105 9th St Prairie du Sac, WI 53578
LAFAYETTE COUNTY TOWN HALL:
Monday, October 7, 2019 at 3:30 PM CT
Townsend Center Community Room
190 N. Judgement Street Shullsburg, WI 53586
GREEN COUNTY TOWN HALL:
Monday, October 7, 2019 at 6:00 PM CT
New Glarus Village Hall Community room
319 2nd St New Glarus, WI 53574