Mark Pocan Town Hall

press release: U.S. Representative Mark Pocan (WI-02) will hold six town halls over the next two weeks in Wisconsin. The town halls are opportunities for Wisconsinites to ask Rep. Pocan questions regarding legislation facing Congress, discuss the Trump Administration’s actions on a number of issues, and address current events. Following brief opening remarks, Rep. Pocan will take questions from members of the community in attendance.

The town halls are open to the public and no RSVP is required.

ROCK COUNTY TOWN HALL:

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 4:00 PM CT

Edgerton City Council Chambers

12 Albion Street, Edgerton, WI 53534

DANE COUNTY TOWN HALL:

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 6:30 PM CT

Sun Prairie City Hall, Community Room

300 East Main Street, Sun Prairie, WI 53590

IOWA COUNTY TOWN HALL:

Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 3:30 PM CT

Dodgeville City Council Chambers

100 E Fountain St Dodgeville, WI 53533

SAUK COUNTY TOWN HALL:

Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 6:00 PM CT

River Arts Center Gallery

(Sauk Prairie School District)

105 9th St Prairie du Sac, WI 53578

LAFAYETTE COUNTY TOWN HALL:

Monday, October 7, 2019 at 3:30 PM CT

Townsend Center Community Room

190 N. Judgement Street Shullsburg, WI 53586

GREEN COUNTY TOWN HALL:

Monday, October 7, 2019 at 6:00 PM CT

New Glarus Village Hall Community room

319 2nd St New Glarus, WI 53574