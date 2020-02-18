Mark Poolos, David Harris, Moe Yaqub

press release: Mark Poolos was born and raised in Edina, Minnesota. In his routines he weaves the story of his life as a bumbling jolly giant in his fast engaging story telling style. David Harris is a nationally touring, regionally Emmy Award Winning comedian, magician, actor, and host. Harris is fun, relatable, creative, interactive, and most of all – hilarious. Moe (Mohtasham) Yaqub is a young and upcoming comedian from Minneapolis. Growing up in Pakistan, he spent many childhood years acting on television. After moving to America, Moe wanted to make the transition back into TV and that venture led him to standup comedy. 18+ show. 2 drink minimum. $15.