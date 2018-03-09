Marked, Unmarked, Remembered: A Photo-Historical Collaboration

press release: Photojournalist Andrew Lichtenstein and his brother, historian Alex Lichtenstein, will speak about their collaborative Marked, Unmarked, Remembered: A Geography of American Memory (West Virginia University Press, 2017), which presents photographs of significant sites of social unrest from United States history interspersed with short essays. Focusing especially on landscapes related to African American, Native American, and labor history, the original photographs and essays from leading historians—including a contribution from UW-Madison History Professor Stephen Kantrowitz—speak to challenges of commemorating a violent and conflictual history of subjugation and resistance. In addition to speaking about the how the book poses unsettling questions about the contested memory of traumatic episodes from the nation’s past, the authors will discuss the challenges and successes of collaboration among academics, educators, and artists.

More about the book can be found here: https://markedunmarkedremembered.wordpress.com/

Alex Lichtenstein, current editor of the American Historical Review, is a professor of History at Indiana University. The author of many articles on labor, prison, and civil rights history, his previous work on photography is Margaret Bourke-White and the Dawn of Apartheid.

Andrew Lichtenstein is a documentary photographer, journalist, and educator from Brooklyn, New York who works on long term stories of social concern. As a working photographer and journalist, Andrew’s work on a wide variety of subjects has appeared in newspapers, magazines, web sites, and books. His first book Never Coming Home was published in 2007.