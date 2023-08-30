Market Market Madison

Wednesdays 5pm-8pm, June 21- September 20, 2700 Block Hermina Street (behind the Madison East Shopping Center). No Market on 7/5.

This market is organized in part by Christine’s Kitchens at 2817 East Washington Ave.

Farmers' Markets, Food & Drink
