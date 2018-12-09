Markets & Meals for Hope
Temple Beth El 2702 Arbor Dr., Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Harvest of Hope Winter Farmers Market! Our markets are an opportunity to share a meal made from locally produced ingredients with others in your community, purchase products directly from local farmers and producers, learn about sustainable farming practices and build connections with our vendors. Hosted by the Food, Faith & Farming Network.
