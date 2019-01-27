Markets & Meals for Hope
Midvale Community Lutheran Church 4329 Tokay Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Harvest of Hope Winter Farmers Market! Our markets are an opportunity to share a meal made from locally produced ingredients with others in your community, purchase products directly from local farmers and producers, learn about sustainable farming practices and build connections with our vendors. Hosted by the Food, Faith & Farming Network.
Farmers' Markets