Markus Byerley, Paul Hieser, Idledaze
to
Doundrins Distilling, Cottage Grove 300 Progress Drive, Suite F, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
Join us for a fun-filled day of great eats and live tunes! Enjoy a variety of food trucks serving up delicious flavors from local favorites to unique specialties, all while listening to live music from talented performers. Bring your friends, grab a bite, and relax to the music—there’s something for everyone!
The food trucks will be donating a portion of their sales back to Camp Createability and the bar will be giving $1 from all drinks sold.
Live Music from: Markus Byerley, Paul Hieser, and Idledaze.
https://www.facebook.com/events/2091467148376724