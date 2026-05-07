Markus Byerley, Paul Hieser, Idledaze

Join us for a fun-filled day of great eats and live tunes! Enjoy a variety of food trucks serving up delicious flavors from local favorites to unique specialties, all while listening to live music from talented performers. Bring your friends, grab a bite, and relax to the music—there’s something for everyone!

The food trucks will be donating a portion of their sales back to Camp Createability and the bar will be giving $1 from all drinks sold.

Live Music from: Markus Byerley, Paul Hieser, and Idledaze.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2091467148376724