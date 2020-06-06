press release: We will be following the health and safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the American Restaurant Association and Dane County’s Forward Dane. We will be seating guests as they arrive. Seating in our open-air spaces (our patio and greenhouse) will maintain the six-foot distancing requirement. Seating indoors will be limited to 25% capacity during Phase I of the Forward Dane guidelines.

We know that by making our Tasting Room safe will you, our guests, be better able to relax and enjoy yourself.