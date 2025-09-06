Markus Rutz Quartet

media release:

trumpet - Markus Rutz, saxophone - Geof Bradfield, piano - Kevin O'Connell, bass - Peter Dominguez, drums - Hannah Johnson

Many Moons is the ninth recording by Markus Rutz that has a mosaic soundscape of styles, feels and grooves that ebb and flow with originals and known standards and tunes from Irving Berlin and Van Morrison. Time and moon vibes have evidently been a part of consciousness for Markus during the past few years bubbling up in thoughts and feelings and even surfacing in titles on an EP album from 2024 named Penumbra with the tune One Month’s Time found on the record. Many Moons is a continued acknowledgment of this frame of mind in tunes titles referencing the moon, time, and periods of time such as the originals By and By, Before We Met, Penumbra and including Time to Spare, the composition from Brice Winston. Musicians contributing to this recording have a large part in creation of the band sound and include friends from varied times in my musical life.

More about the recording can be found on RutzMusicWorks.com/ManyMoons

Biography: Trumpeter Markus Rutz brings a bluesy, soulful style to his music, with a tone that has been described as “gorgeous.” A dedicated performer, composer, and educator based in Chicago, Markus has made significant strides in his mid-career, earning both local and national recognition for his work.