Marla Brenner, Nancy A. Bruins
Manna Cafe 611 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Marla Brenner - painter; and Nancy A. Bruins - weaver, sculptor
Art Exhibit at Manna Cafe & Bakery,December 1 - December 31, 2018
The exhibit will include striking still life paintings by Marla Brenner and wonderful woven sculptures by Nancy Bruins.
Monday-Friday 6 am to 6 pm; Saturday & Sunday 7 am to 2 pm.
Info
Manna Cafe 611 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events