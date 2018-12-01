Marla Brenner, Nancy A. Bruins

press release: Marla Brenner - painter; and Nancy A. Bruins - weaver, sculptor

Art Exhibit at Manna Cafe & Bakery,December 1 - December 31, 2018

The exhibit will include striking still life paintings by Marla Brenner and wonderful woven sculptures by Nancy Bruins.

Monday-Friday 6 am to 6 pm; Saturday & Sunday 7 am to 2 pm.